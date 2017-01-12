Camas’ Kemp, Ridgefield’s Ries named soccer state players of the year by coaches

A A

Camas’ Maddie Kemp and Ridgefield’s Taryn Ries were selected state players of the year as the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association announced their 2016 fall all-state teams.

Kemp, a sophomore forward, helped lead the Papermakers to the Class 4A state championship by scoring a school-record 31 goals. Camas coach Roland Minder was coach of the year.

Ries helped Ridgefield reach the 2A state playoffs. The senior midfielder will continue her soccer career at the University of Portland. Columbia River coach Filomon Afengus was picked as 2A coach of the year.

Joining Kemp on the 4A all-state first-team were Camas teammates Marley Lefore and Sarah Davison, both defenders.

Camas forward Alyssa Tomasini and midfielder Hannah Taie made the second team. Skyview forward Grace Eversaul earned honorable mention.

Three other Clark County players joined Ries on the 2A first team — Columbia River forward Ellie Walker and defender Katie Anthony, as well as Hockinson defender Allyson Finalay.

Columbia River defender Sophie Landers made the second team.

Also, Mountain View forward Emma Cox made 3A honorable mention, and King’s Way Christian forward MacKenzie Ellerton made the 1A first team.

Washington State Soccer Coaches Association 2016 Fall All-State Teams

Class 4A

MVP – Maddie Kemp – Camas

Coach of the Year – Roland Minder – Camas

First Team

Forwards – Maddie Kemp, Soph. Camas; Summer Yates, Jr. Chiawana; Brooke Chandler, Sr. Eastlake; Mariah Van Halm, Jr. Issaquah.

Midfielders – Ameera Hussen, Sr. Todd Beamer; Olivia Van derJagt, Sr. Kentridge; Claire Neder, Sr. Mead; Natalie Nagle, Sr. West Valley Yakima.

Defenders – Marissa Carpenter, Jr. Skyline; Jordan Thompson, Sr. Sumner; Sean Eaton, Jr. Issaquah; Sarah Davidson, Sr. Camas; Marley Lefore, Sr. Camas.

Goalkeeper – Kelsee Winston, Sr. Hanford

Second Team

Forwards – Alyssa Tomasini, Sr. Camas; Jenna Killman, Sr. Olympia; Sophia Chilczuk, Sr. Kentridge; Kailin Wiley, Jr. Kamiak; Katie Greene, Sr. Mead.

Midfielders – Jadyn Edwards, Jr. Jackson; Alexie Morris, Sr. Kamiak; Emily Sugimoto, Sr. Kentridge; Hannah Taie, Sr. Camas; Dani Mendoza, Jr. Hanford.

Defenders – Mia Pardon, Sr. Gonzaga Prep; Hallie Johnson, Jr. Puyallup; Grace Klinkenberg, Sr. Kentridge; Katie Anderson, Sr. Mead.

Goalkeeper – Anna Smith, Jr. Skyline.

Honorable Mention

Forwards – Grace Eversaul, Sr. Skyview; Rikki Meyers, Sr. Jackson; Karlee Stueckle, Jr. Emerald Ridge.

Midfielders – Jordan Karnes, Soph. West Valley Yakima; Darby Doyle, Sr. Gonzaga Prep; Brooke Asbury, Jr. Tahoma; Sadie Newsom, Sr. Hanford.

Defenders – Blake Danna, Jr. Hanford; Ava Giovanola, Jr. Skyline; Lauryn Peters, Sr. West Valley Yakima; Lexi Maslowski, Jr. Kentwood; Anna Hager, Jr. West Valley Yakima.

Goal Keeper – Hannah Roberts, Soph. Kentwood.

Class 3A

MVP – Jojo Harbor – Bellevue

Coach of the Year – Peter Cochran – Bellevue

First Team

Forwards – Leahi Manthei, Sr. Gig Harbor; Jojo Harbor, Sr. Bellevue; Mckenzie Buell, Sr. Arlington; Mckaley Goffard, Sr. Southridge; Lauren Hudson, Jr. Central Kitsap; Bea Franklin, Soph. Seattle Prep.

Midfielders – Sophie Hirst, Jr. Seattle Prep; Lauren Brown, Jr. Shorecrest; Kendra Steele, Sr. Squalicum; Kaylee Coatney, Fr. Bonney Lake.

Defenders – Laura Roberts, Sr. Seattle Prep; Haley Thomas, Sr. Southridge; Kia Mackey, Sr. Edmonds-Woodway; Kali Knepper, Sr. Arlington; Emily Russell, Sr. Southridge.

Goalkeeper – Hannah Hicks, Jr. Edmonds-Woodway.

Second Team

Forwards – Ellie Shull, Sr. Edmonds-Woodway; Kate Doyle, Fr. Roosevelt; Kaysie Bruce, Sr. Gig Harbor.

Midfielders – Kaite Foster, Sr. Bellevue; Bailey Post, Sr. Stanwood; Helena Reischling, Soph. Seattle Prep; Anna Montemor, Sr. Snohomish.

Defenders – Scotti Russell, Sr. Wilson; Katy Mockett, Sr. Holy Names; Maud van der Kooi, Sr. Bellevue.

Goalkeeper – Brielle Schrader, Jr. Arlington.

Honorable Mention

Forwards – Espy Sanchez, Jr. Stanwood; Katie O’Kane, Fr. Bishop Blanchet; Emma Cox, Jr. Mountain View.

Midfielders – Sophie Butterfield, Sr. Bellevue; Emily Kussick, Sr. Roosevelt; Taylor Nielsen, Jr. Seattle Prep; Madison Grande, Soph. Peninsula.

Defenders – Nikki Leishman, Sr. Lynnwood; Molly Carden, Jr. Edmonds-Woodway; Tahila Miears, Sr. Arlington; Jada Edelbrock, Sr. Snohomish.

Goalkeeper – Sadie Morriss, Sr. Lakeside.

Class 2A

MVP – Taryn Ries – Ridgefield

Coach of the Year – Filomon Afenegus – Columbia River

First Team

Forwards – Talia Daigle, Sr. Archbishop Murphy; Ellie Walker, Sr. Columbia River; Thao Nguyen, Soph. Lindbergh; Dominique Velazquez, Sr. Othello.

Midfielders – Taryn Ries, Sr. Ridgefield; Annabelle Hall, Jr. White River; Mary Loy, Sr. Highline; Briann George, Sr. North Kitsap.

Defenders – Katie Anthony, Sr. Columbia River; Kayse Smack, Sr. Tumwater; Bella Southwell, Fr. Orting; Allyson Findlay, Sr. Hockinson.

Goalkeeper – Sienna Camp, Sr. Fife.

Second Team

Forwards – Sydney Banyai, Sr. Orting; Bella Foos, Sr. Tumwater; Jamie Fassler, Sr. Prosser; Sierra Smith, Jr. Lynden.

Midfielders – Shannon Frucci, Sr. East Valley Spokane; Hanna Troy, Soph. Olympic; Caroline Adams, Sr. Archbishop Murphy; Peyton Fullner, Sr. Lynden.

Defenders – Emily Schwartz, Sr. Archbishop Murphy; Kya Scott, Fr. Fife; Reyna Schedler, Sr. Ellensburg; Maia Larsen, Jr. North Kitsap; Sophie Landers, Jr. Columbia River.

Goalkeeper – Karie Bromley, Sr. East Valley Spokane.

Honorable Mention

Forwards – Sydney Lowe, Jr. Black Hills; Cailey Divelbiss, Soph. Orting; Chloe Gallhaus, Soph. East Valley Spokane; Hannah Moore, Soph. Sehome.

Midfielders – Kaylee Martinez, Sr. Othello; Kayla Heidenreich, Sr. Bellingham; Stephanie Moore, Sr. Tumwater; Makena Carr, Jr. Liberty.

Defenders – Taryn Baxter, Soph. East Valley Spokane; Alyssa Friddle, Fr. Orting; Briana Martinez, Jr. Selah.

Goalkeeper – Kellie Cahill, Sr. Orting.

Class 1A

MVP – Jaquelin Nordhoff – Overlake

Coach of the Year – Sally Goodspeed, Overlake

First Team

Forwards – MacKenzie Ellertson, Soph. Kings Way Christian; Kam Fiscus, Soph. La Salle; Nicole Souply, Jr. Cascade Christian; Molly Thies, Sr. Cashmere; Katie Stella, Jr., Kings.

Midfielders – Jaquelin Nordoff, Soph. Overlake; Lauren Richardson, Jr. Cascade; Emily Peters, Sr. Klahowya; Grace Terrill, Fr. Cle Elum.

Defenders – Nicole Jacobsen, Sr. Kings; Margaret Sneeringer, Sr. Seattle Academy; Tayler Kelly, Sr. Cascade; Hannah Echelbarger, Sr. Kings.

Goalkeeper – Maddie Nielsen, Sr. Kings.

Second Team

Forwards – Mireya Grey, Sr. Seattle Academy; Ashley Parton, Jr. Cascade; Smith Hunter, Fr., Overlake; Cynthia Cuevas, Sr. Granger.

Midfielders – Brixie Mendoza, Jr. Naches Valley; Alexis Jones, Sr. Okanogan; Claire Diede, Jr., Kings; Emmy Moore, Soph. Deep Park.

Defenders – Abbi Echelbarger, Sr. Kings; Lily Pierce, Soph. Deer Park; Cindy Vasquez, Sr., Cascade; Jillyan Taylor, Jr. Okanogan.

Goalkeeper – Kierstin Patefield, Sr. Cascade Christian.

Honorable Mention

Forwards – Alex Hobbs, Soph. Overlake; Jill Townsend, Sr. Okanogan; Courtney Stark, Sr. Deer Park; Alyssa Figy, Jr. Lakeside 9-Mile Falls; Hailey Brandner, Sr. Cascade Christian.

Midfielders – Bailey Whitney, Soph. Warden; Taylor Olson, Sr. Overlake; Cami Knishka, Jr. Cashmer; Hailey Sargent, Jr. Klahowya; Katie Kershaw, Sr. La Salle; Hannah Mitchell, Sr. Lakeside 9-Mile Falls; Clara Erickson, Sr. University Prep.

Defenders – Lily Pimentel, Sr. Highland; Ashton Riner, Sr. Connell; Elli Kimes, Sr. Cashmere; Skyler Reep, Sr. La Salle.

Goalkeeper – Sydney Gospodinovich, Sr. Meridian.

Class 2B-1B

Girls

MVP – Lydia Bergquist – Saint George’s School

Coach of the Year – Mark Rickard – Saint George’s School

First Team

Forwards – Devanie Kleemeyer, Sr. Adna; Holli Edminster, Sr. Adna; Lydia Bergquist, Fr. Saint George’s School; Natalie Coleman, Sr. Kalama.

Midfielders – Kenya Lorton, Sr. Adna; Kaylee Couder, Fr. Crosspoint Academy; Maddy Christiansen, Soph. Saint George’s School; Mary Neder, Jr. Saint George’s School.

Defenders – Emily Mickelson, Jr. Kalama; Alison Day, Sr. Saint George’s School; Jenikka Poppe, Jr. Adna; Madison Hull, Jr. Kalama.

Goalkeeper – Lauren Ochoa, Jr. Liberty Bell.

Second Team

Forwards – Ally Bacon, Jr. Toledo; Kjirstin Hopfer, 8th, Ocosta; Darby Soliday, 8th, Davenport.

Midfielders – Loryn Moore, Soph. Lake Roosevelt; Cambrie Rickard, 8th, Saint George’s School; Payton Aselton Fr. Adna.

Defenders – Megan Sylvain, Jr. Life Christian; Maggie Howsden, Jr. Winlock; Samantha Martinez, Soph. Bridgeport.

Goakeeper – Piper Rutzer, Jr. Crosspoint Academy.

Class 2B-1B

Boys

MVP – Mitchell Ward – Saint George’s School

Coach of the Year – Heidi Melville, Saint George’s School

First Team

Forwards – Mitchell Ward, Jr. Saint George’s School; Jackson Kimmel, Jr. Crosspoint Academy; Jose Gonzalez, Soph. Prescott; Jack Hammingh, Sr. Mount Vernon Christian.

Midfielders – Christian Caro, Sr. Prescott; Ivan Figueroa, Sr. Prescott; Joe Moisant, Sr. Providence Classical Christian; Caelen Angell, Sr. Saint George’s School.

Defenders – Noah Halliburton-Link, Jr. Saint George’s School; Justin Hatcher, Jr. Providence Classical Christian; Matthew Kelley, Sr. Crosspoint Academy; Alex Poppel, Sr. Saint George’s School.

Goal Keeper – Noah Galow, Fr. Saint George’s School.

Second Team

Forwards – Hunter Feldbush, Soph. Crosspoint Academy; Cade Peplinski, Jr. Saint George’s School.

Midfielders – Oscar Angell, Fr. Saint George’s School; Peter Park, Sr. Crosspoint Academy; Seth Talon, Sr. Tacoma Baptist.

Defenders – Connor Cremers, Jr. Saint George’s School; Jack Bender, Sr. Mount Vernon Christian; Michael Schlotfeldt, Sr. Northwest