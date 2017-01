A A

Reporters Dameon Pesanti and Katie Gillespie speak with Columbian reporter Lauren Dake for a preview of the state legislature. Then they sit down with Victoria Bradford, board president of the Evergreen Public Schools to learn more about what the State Supreme Court’s McCleary decision means for statewide school funding. Finally, they get to try Katie’s homebrew.

