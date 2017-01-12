Friday school closures announced

A A

Forecasters expect freezing temperatures to continue today and tomorrow, and for any snow that manages to melt to re-freeze overnight, so local schools Thursday began announcing closures for Friday.

Battle Ground, Vancouver, Evergreen, Camas, Hockinson, Ridgefield and Washougal schools will be closed Friday.

The Battle Ground and Evergreen school districts said the closure includes all non-class activities and community education programs.

Students still enjoying their multi-day breaks will notice Monday, Martin Luther King Day, is also a day off for public schools.

Friday classes at Firm Foundation Christian School, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Columbia Adventist Academy, King’s Way Christian School and St. Joseph Catholic School are also canceled.