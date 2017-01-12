Jackknifed tractor-trailer jams Interstate 5 southbound for miles

A A

A jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked the southbound lanes Interstate 5, near the split with Interstate 205, Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle became disabled around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic heading south was backed up for about 3 miles as drivers squeezed through the only available open lane.

By about 1:30, the roadway was blocked entirely to let a tow truck remove the vehicle and allow crews to clean up the roadway, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.

No one was hurt, and traffic was detoured to Interstate 205.

All lanes were back open soon after, Finn said.