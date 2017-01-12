Man who killed 3 at party near Seattle gets life in prison

A A

EVERETT — A young man accused of shooting and killing three people at a house party in July near Seattle has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Allen Ivanov pleaded guilty last month to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for wounding two other victims. He did so one day before a prosecutor was to announce his decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

KOMO-TV reports that Ivanov apologized before Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Janice Ellis sentenced him Thursday. Relatives of the victims expressed anger and sorrow in the courtroom.

Investigators say Ivanov attacked the July 30 gathering in the small city of Mukilteo because he was upset that his former girlfriend seemed to be moving on after their breakup.

Ivanov was charged with the killings of Anna Bui, Jacob Long and Jordan Ebner, who were all 19.