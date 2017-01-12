Mobile home fire’s cause cannot be determined

A A

The damage from a fire that destroyed a home north of Washougal and displaced five people was too great to make a meaningful determination as to what caused it, Deputy Clark County Fire Marshal Susan Anderson said.

Since the damage was to extensive, and no one witnessed the start of the fire, Anderson said she couldn’t say what sparked it, although the residents said the fire appeared to have started on their covered porch.

Firefighters responded to the house, at 30214 N.E. 10th St., after 5:30 that morning, and found the double-wide mobile home fully involved in fire.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out, but five people were displaced and needed emergency aid through the Red Cross.

Although no one was hurt, Anderson said two or three cats were still unaccounted for.

Anderson said the fire did about $76,000 in damage between the home and its contents.