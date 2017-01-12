Money sought to fight aquatic invasive species

A A

OLYMPIA — An advisory group representing fisheries, recreation, agriculture and hydropower is asking the state Legislature to pass a bill in 2017 enacting new ways to finance efforts to prevent zebra and quagga mussels, plus other risky aquatic species, from invading Washington.

Created by the 2015 Legislature, the Aquatic Invasive Species Funding Advisory Committee is recommending a package of user fees from recreational boaters, commercial watercraft, out-of-state boaters, commercial transporters of watercraft and seaplane owners.

The committee also proposes a small portion of the current public utility tax be shifted from the state’s General Fund to aquatic invasive species funding. Washington ranks No. 11 among 12 Western states on spending for aquatic invasive species prevention.

The Northwest is the last mussel-free region of the United States, yet hundreds of boaters travel here from mussel-infested regions every year.

Economists estimate an infestation of zebra and quagga mussels could cost $100 million annually to be controlled in Washington.

Guy Norman of Vancouver, one of two Washington representatives on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, said aquatic invasive species have the potential to boost electric power bills, effect water supplies, damage boats and threaten fish hatcheries.

“Mussels can clog boat water intakes and cause engines to overheat,’’ said Norman. “Navigation locks at dams would need constant maintenance. Mussels reduce the efficiency of power turbines and can clog the water intakes at hatcheries.’’

Washington has a two-year budget of $1.8 million to spend preventing introduction of aquatic invasive species. That money comes from a $2 fee on resident boaters that produces $1 million and state and federal grants for $800,000.

Proposed for 2017-19 is an additional $2.6 million, with $1 million coming from the public utility tax diversion, $900,000 for a ballast water vessel fee, $600,000 from a non-resident boat fee and $100,000 from a commercial boat transport fee.

With the bigger budget, the Department of Fish and Wildlife would:

• Increase watercraft inspections from the current 14,200 to 50,000 per year. Mandatory check stations would increase from 50 statewide to 250.

• Inspect 250 sites (up from 140) three times per year for zebra and quagga mussels in an effort to detect the species early.

• Boost the frequency of training sessions from Washington State Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Control.

• Improve compliance of vessels with state requirements through more effective shipping vessel inspections.

• Provide grants for local governments and tribes to address aquatic invasive species at the local level.

Bill Tweit, a special assistant to state fish and wildlife director Jim Unsworth, said the check stations would be in perimeter locations, like the Ridgefield port of entry on Interstate 5 and on Interstate 90 near Spokane.

Roving check stations at fishing derbies and other spots where out-of-state boaters congregate would be expanded, he said.

Grants to local governments to operate aquatic invasive species programs also is a key component.

Tweit said the City of Bellingham charges a $50 a year sticker to use a boat on Lake Whatcom.

“We don’t want to see a proliferation of local fees, where everywhere you go there’s another fee,’’ he said. “That would be a death knell for hunting, fishing and boating.’’

Norman said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working through federal processes to participate, which would include $3.75 million to help cover the costs of watercraft inspections in the four Northwest states.

But the states need matching money to get the federal dollars.

“Without this additional funding, we don’t have much to match,’’ said Tweit.

Norman said Northwest Power and Conservation Council is pushing to get the Corps money available for the summer of 2017.

Tweit said the goal is to have both Republicans and Democrats from each side of the mountains be among the sponsors of the legislation.

“It’s got good bipartisan support now,’’ he said. “It’s all about convincing them it’s a spending priority.’’