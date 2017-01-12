State Supreme Court rules against Mielke’s recall petition

A A

The Washington State Supreme Court has ruled against former county Councilor Tom Mielke’s effort to recall a majority of the council.

In a unanimous decision reached Thursday, the state’s highest court affirmed a Superior Court judge’s determination that Mielke’s recall petition did not meet the legal or factual requirements for a recall petition aimed at county Chair Marc Boldt and Councilors Julie Olson and Jeanne Stewart. The recall petition alleged that the councilors violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act, improperly awarded a contract with a lawyer to investigate former Councilor David Madore, designated The Columbian as the newspaper of record in exchange for favorable coverage and conspired with the county manager to dissolve the Department of Environmental Services.

In Washington, courts act as gatekeepers for recall efforts and review the factual and legal basis of charges brought against elected officials before allowing them to go forward.

The ruling is an epilogue of sorts to an acrimonious period at the county that was marked by Madore and Mielke quarreling with county staff and the council. Mielke opted not to seek re-election in 2016; Madore did not make it past the primary.

