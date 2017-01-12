Vancouver police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

A A

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found deceased Wednesday in a house in Vancouver’s Image neighborhood.

A relative found the bodies of two people, a husband and wife, at about noon Wednesday, according to Vancouver police Sgt. Jeff Kipp.

Police responded to the house, in the 3100 block of Northeast 115th Avenue, for what was first reported as an assault with a weapon, Kipp said.

Police arrived and have determined that they had no reason to believe someone outside of the house was involved, Kipp said.

The names of the deceased are not being released, Kipp said, and the cause of death is under investigation by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.