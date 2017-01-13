Armed robbery reported at pot shop in Rose Village

A A

Two men reportedly robbed Greenhead Cannabis, a recreational marijuana retail store in the Rose Village neighborhood, Friday evening.

Police responded after a report the store, at 2815 St. Johns Blvd., had been robbed shortly before 6:50 p.m.

Vancouver Police Department Cpl. Holly Musser said two masked men, one with a pistol, robbed the store. The two apparently left on foot after stealing cash from the store’s safe, marijuana and other merchandise.

Due to banking restrictions stemming from the fact marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, recreational marijuana businesses deal almost exclusively in cash.