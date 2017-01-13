Organizations, WSUV to host MLK Day events

A A

In 1968, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders organized the Poor People’s Campaign on Washington, D.C. that aimed to force the government to deal with poverty. This was supposed to be a “new phase” of the civil rights movement. But, weeks before the march was scheduled to happen, King was assassinated. Although thousands of people still attended the march, some considered the movement a failure.

“The momentum behind it never got moving,” said James Tolson, director of Concerned Humans Against Poverty (CHAP).

In the spirit of the Poor People’s Campaign, the Vancouver-based organization is holding a Unity March Against Poverty in front of Vancouver City Hall on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s one of many local events happening on the holiday.

This is the first time the organization has held a march on MLK Day. The main message is to acknowledge that we’re all together in the problem of poverty.

When you see a homeless person lying on the street, “that’s a reflection of our humanity,” Tolson said. “That is what we are and we have to do better.”

People slated to speak at the event, which starts at 11 a.m., include city councilors Ty Stober and Anne McEnerny-Ogle, County Chair Marc Boldt, Carmen McKibben with the local League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Bridgette Fahnbulleh with the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Also, CHAP will collection donations for the homeless. More information is online at www.facebook.com/chapvnc.

Seeking change

For the last nine years, Washington State University Vancouver has hosted some sort of event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Last year’s drew more than 100 people. The theme for its 2017 series of workshops and speakers is “organizing for social change.”

Amanda Shannahan, the staff adviser for the campus’ Student Diversity Center, said the planning committee wanted to build off last year’s theme about empowering allies. This year’s theme, focusing on giving those allies the tools to create change in our community, was seen as particularly relevant given the current political climate and rise in hate crimes.

Workshop topics include community organizing, activism on college campuses, self-care and how to make change in your school. Most of the workshop leaders are connected to WSUV. Everything takes place in the Firstenburg Student Commons starting at 9:30 a.m. After the workshops, the keynote address will be given by Cameron Whitten, executive director of Know Your City, a Portland-based organization focusing on engaging people in the arts and social justice.

The event is free for the public, including parking, and lunch and refreshments will be served. Visit http://events.vancouver.wsu.edu/martin-luther-king-jr-day-service for more information and to RSVP.

Also, the university is collecting new hygiene products, nonperishable food items and school supplies for Martha’s Pantry and YWCA Clark County this week. Collection bins are located across campus.

Clark College is also hosting a couple of talks. The seventh annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast happening Saturday morning at Gaiser Hall is sold out. Erin Jones, who ran for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, is the keynote speaker; vocalist LaRhonda Steele will perform; and Cecelia Towner with Black Lives Matter Vancouver will receive an award. On Wednesday, the college will host Rosa Clemente, co-founder of the National Hip-Hop Political Convention and a leading scholar on Afro-Latinx identity. She’ll speak from noon to 1:30 p.m., also at Gaiser, and the event is free to the public.

Day of service

In 1994, Congress declared Martin Luther King Jr. Day, always the third Monday in January, to be a national day of service. There are a handful of opportunities for people looking to give back to the community.

There will be a beach cleanup from 9 to 11:30 a.m., meeting at the Water Resources Education Center at 4600 S.E. Columbia Way. Bring a reusable water bottle and mug or thermos, as hot chocolate will be served after the cleanup. Volunteers can plant native trees and shrubs along Burnt Bridge Creek with Vancouver Watersheds Alliance from 9 a.m. to noon. That group will meet at Fort Vancouver High School, 5700 E 18th St.

All of these service projects will be outside, so volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. For more information and to register to volunteer, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/cmo/page/martin-luther-king-jr-national-day-service-2017 or contact Hailey Heath at cityvolunteer@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-8344.

Contact volunteering@columbiasprings.org to volunteer maintaining trails and planting trees from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Columbia Springs, located at 12208 S.E. Evergreen Highway.

The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership will also be planting trees from 9 a.m. to noon at the La Center Bottoms at 305 W. Third St. in La Center. More information is online at www.clark.wa.gov/home/martin-luther-king-jr-day-events.

The School of Piano Technology for the Blind is seeking volunteers to help on Monday with maintenance, upgrades and repairs to the school building, grounds and adjacent student housing. Blind Onion Pizza and Paper Tiger Coffee will provide refreshments. Potential volunteers can call 360-693-1511 for more information.

Due to the weather, some of these events could get canceled, so check with organizers beforehand. A project planned for Whipple Creek Regional Park was rescheduled for Jan. 21.