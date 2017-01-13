Ridgefield man pleads guilty in assault with truck

A A

A Ridgefield man who drove his pickup into a man, pinning him between his truck and a trailer, was sentenced earlier this week to a total of 60 days in jail and 30 days on a work crew.

Warren Nellor, 26, pleaded guilty Monday in Clark County Superior Court to second-degree assault with the use of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run of unattended property, a gross misdemeanor, court records show.

Nellor received a 90-day sentence with credit for 51 days already served. Judge David Gregerson ordered that Nellor serve nine more days in jail and then the remainder of his sentence on a work crew, according to court documents. Nellor was also sentenced to 12 months of community custody.

The original charges against him were amended in exchange for his guilty plea.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Nellor; the victim, Joshua Keen; and another man were socializing Nov. 17 at a residence in the 8300 block of Northeast 63rd Street in Vancouver. They had shared 24 cans of beer and a bottle of whiskey. As the night progressed, they began to wrestle. However, it turned violent when Nellor allegedly started hitting Keen.

Nellor then got into his Chevrolet S-10 pickup and drove in circles, hitting parked vehicles and the trailer where Keen lives, the affidavit said. Keen told police that he tried to get Nellor to stop, but Nellor pinned him between his truck and the trailer. Nellor backed up the truck and drove it into Keen again, court records state.

The third man opened the driver’s-side door and started hitting Nellor until he left the pickup and ran away, according to court documents.

Keen fell to the ground but said he believed he only had “a really bad charley horse.” However, the following morning he struggled to move and went to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where he learned he had a broken pelvis, the affidavit said.

Police arrested Nellor at his home. He told police he struggles with alcohol abuse and did not recall what happened after he started driving around the backyard. Nellor said he remembered waking up and being bloodied, looking for his dog and driving home, according to court documents.

In addition to his sentence, Nellor will lose his license and is not to have contact with Keen, court records show.