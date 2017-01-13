Scam targets Netflix customers

A A

An email scam targeting Netflix customers uses a realistic looking email to attempt to get customers to share payment information.

Authorities in Maine have cautioned customers about the phishing scam and asked those who receive the email to not respond.

The link included in the email sends users to a second screen asking for credit card information and social security number. After Netflix customers have provided their information on the fraudulent website, they are re-directed to the actual Netflix homepage, the Aroostook County, Maine Sheriff’s said on its Facebook page.

“It has just been reported by Fire Eye Labs that an active campaign to obtain personal and financial information from Netflix users is being conducted in the U.S.,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “The phishing email looks surprisingly realistic and uses legitimate servers that were compromised, so security software may not recognize the email as a phishing attempt.”