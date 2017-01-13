Snow-packed roadways persist in Clark County

A A

Snow-packed and ice-covered roadways persist this morning amid closed schools across Clark County.

Temperatures hovered around 12 degrees at about 7 a.m. And though we should see sunny weather today, temperatures are not expected to get above freezing, meaning that the snow likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31 degrees and drop to a low of 25 tonight.

Clark County Public Works reported that the exceptionally cold overnight temperatures led to refreezing and widespread icy conditions across the county.

Road crews worked around the clock to plow the main thoroughfares, but many are icy in spots. The agency cautioned drivers to be careful.

Northwest Allen Canyon Road is closed from Northwest 51st Street to Northwest 324th Street.

Waste Connections has canceled its Friday pickup, though said they will collect double the amount of garbage on the next scheduled service day.

It is expected to gradually warm throughout the weekend, with partly sunny weather expected Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is expected to reach high of 36 degrees before rain returns to the area on Monday evening.