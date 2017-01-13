Vandals strike Kiwanis Park in Battle Ground

A A

Vandals knocked over four light poles in Battle Ground’s Kiwanis Park earlier this week, and the city police department is asking for help tracking down whoever is responsible.

An officer responded to the park Wednesday morning following a report that a pole was down. The officer found three more had been toppled. It appeared the poles were damaged overnight Tuesday.

The city said it would take about $4,000 to replace the poles.

The city asked anyone with helpful information about what happened, or who might have done it, to contact Battle Ground police Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252 or kim.armstrong@cityofbg.org.

Tipsters also may leave information anonymously at www.cityofbg.org/tips.