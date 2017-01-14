Boys basketball: Union 71, Heritage 27

A A

Union drilled eight three pointers as part of 30 total field goals on their way to earning their 11th victory of the season.

Cameron Cranston’s 16 points paced the Titans, who improved to 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the 4A GSHL.

Jander Cline led Heritagewith 16 points.

UNION 71, HERITAGE 27

UNION — Keithen Shepard 9, Houston Combs 5, Zach Reznick 7, Tyler Combs 5, Quinn Lamey 0, Austin Lewis 4, Jalen Brown 9, Cameron Cranston 16, Jason Franklin Jr. 2, Cole Susee 6, Aiden Nellor 6 , J. Saylor 2, Totals 30 (8) 3-5 71.

HERITAGE — Brenden Comstock 1, Jared Padley 3, Ammon Garrison 2, Keoni Peneueta 3, Michael Taras 0, Xayvier Pitre 1, Nick Morse 0, Jander Cline 16, Josh Patton 0, Tony Dean 0, Colin Jorgensen, Sanjeet Singh 1. Totals 10 (3) 4-10 27

Union 20 22 14 15–71

Heritage 10 5 5 7–27