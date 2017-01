Girls basketball: Seton Catholic 54, Castle Rock 33

A A

Jasmine Morgan was one of three Cougars in double figures to earn a Trico 1A home victory over the Rockets.

Nami Nsubuga added 12 points and Cheyenne Badger added 10.

SETON CATHOLIC 54, CASTLE ROCK 33

CASTLE ROCK — Nakayla Ehrhorn 16, Megan Keeling 9, Kaylee Cline 1, Hanna Lair 3, Rachel Anderson 1, Kaitlyn Sullivan 2, Perdue 1, Ellen Hadaller. 0 Totals 10 9-28 33

SETON CATHOLIC — Haley Vick 0, Megan McDaid-O’Neil 2, Kaley Beckwith 3, Jasmine Morgan 14, Cheyenne Badger 10, Tiana Scruggs 8, Amy Fraizer 5, Emily Martin 0, Josie Partridge 0, Kaylin McGovern 0, Nami Nsubuga 12, Katherine Zdunich 0. Totals 19 14-26.

Castle Rock 13 5 5 10–33

Seton Catholic 17 11 12 14–54

JV — Seton Catholic won.