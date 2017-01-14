Girls basketball: Union 51, Heritage 31

A A

The Titans rushed out to a double-digit first quarter lead on their way to a 20-point victory over the Timberwolves.

Rebekah Barney’s 11 points led Union, which improved to 7-3 overall and earned its first 4A GHSL win. Marina Morningstar added 10 points.

Heritage (4-10), which was held to single-digit scoring in three out of four quarters, was led by seven points from Vanessa Brown and six apiece from Jasmin Tuttle and Anna Rosenbaum.

UNION 51, HERITAGE 31

UNION — Alexis Raymore 4, Laura Beard 4, Jewels Soto 0, Marina Morningstar 10, Keanna Wakefield 2, Rebekah Barney 11, Tanya Gladkov 0, Emily Takayoshi 8, Mackenzie Lewis 4, Courtney Cranston 8, Bailey Donohue 0. Totals 22 (0) 7-10 51.

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 0, Eliza Chow 5, Gio Smith 4, Jasmin Tuttle 6, Brittaney Carroll 0, Alina Svirdan 0, Vanessa Brown 7, Tori Roush 1, Taylor Wulf 2, Anna Rosenbaum 6, Madison Madsen 0, Lisi Thomas 0. Totals 9 (3) 10-19 31.

Union 12 19 10 10–51

Heritage 2 16 5 8–31

JV — Union 40, Heritage 23