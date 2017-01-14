Ilani hiring event draws about 1,600 people

A A

In about a month, workers will start installing gaming machines and tables at the much-anticipated Ilani Casino Resort that’s slated to open this spring. Now, the casino, which is being jointly developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and Mohegan Tribe of Indians in Connecticut, is looking for employees to run it.

“What we need to have in place for that is security, surveillance and our gaming teams,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of the casino. She also said the casino will need employees for marketing, human resources and finance, as well as waiters, warehouse receivers, information technology specialists and other positions for the $510 million, 368,000-square-foot casino that will be the largest of its kind near Portland and the closest to Portland.

On Saturday, about 1,600 people filed into the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds hoping to capitalize on the casino’s hiring spree. The casino been present at local job fairs and advertised on online job boards, and Fox-LaRose said it’s already received 2,000 applicants. But Saturday’s event was the first to exclusively recruit for the new venture.

“We are looking to hire north of a thousand people for the project,” said Fox-LaRose.

Somaly Phoeun, a 29-year-old resident of Vancouver, dropped off a résumé in hopes of landing a waitressing job, getting more experience and moving up as the casino grows.

“I like people to enjoy their time,” she said.

At the recruiting event, some applicants wore suits and ties. Others were dressed more casually. Nearly all clutched folders containing résumés. Fox-LaRose stood with other staff at the door, chirping “good morning” and “how are you?” to potential employees who entered a room that felt more like a nightclub than a job fair. A DJ was on hand, pulsing music through a dimly lit room scattered with tables cast in blue light, while the Seahawks game played through a projector onto a wall. Fox-LaRose said the event was intended to give applicants a feel for what it will be like working at the casino.

“We hire for personality,” said Fox-LaRose, who explained that the casino is looking for energetic people who might make good dealers with the proper training.

After the event, 700 were scheduled for a follow-up interview and 100 people signed up for a “dealer school” course on blackjack that starts Jan. 23 with more spots available, she said. Another 65 people are currently in a course to learn the game of craps.

Arianna Morrow, a 23-year-old from Longview, read about the event in the paper and drove down not sure what she was looking for.

“I decided to see what opportunities are available,” she said.

Ben Enyeart, 22-year-old wearing a tidy suit, came down from Kalama looking for work. Enyeart said he has a background in operating heavy equipment from his time in the Army, which he was recently discharged from, and was interested in being a warehouse receiver or a barback.

“I like to be behind the scenes making sure things happen,” he said.

Christie McCallum, a 25-year-old resident of Vancouver, came specifically in hopes of getting a job in human resources, which she holds a bachelor’s degree in, but said she would be open to other options.

Kyle Skinner, a 33-year-old resident of Vancouver and member of the Cowlitz Tribe, said he already has a job but figured he’d drop off a résumé.

“I think it’s a good option,” he said. “It’s good to get into a company when it starts.”