In Our View: Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: To Mother Nature. Understandably, this week’s snowstorm is being jeered by many in the area, but we choose to try and put a positive spin the events. Vancouver officially saw more than 12 inches of snowfall Tuesday and Wednesday, a total that ranks as one of the 10 largest snowstorms in the past century.

The extreme weather created plenty of havoc on the roads, but it also created stunning vistas and, in many cases, brought out the best in Clark County residents. Volunteers provided coffee, snacks, and gloves for homeless people near downtown Vancouver, and numerous churches and social organizations in the area provided shelter for those who needed it. Eventually, we will dig out and thaw out and be left with warm memories of sledding or skiing or curling up in front of the fireplace.

Jeers: To Tom Mielke. A recall effort against three members of the Clark County council — launched by Mielke when he was a fellow councilor — was rejected this week by the state Supreme Court. In a unanimous decision, justices affirmed a lower court ruling that the recall effort did not meet the factual or legal requirements to be placed before voters.

The recall effort, which was supported by then-Councilor David Madore, was a wasteful, punitive, grasping-at-straws quest born of political disagreement rather than facts. It was a costly and careless action befitting a contentious era in the county, one marked by poor governance on the part of Mielke and Madore. Both are now former councilors, and the court’s rejection of the recall effort serves as a sad coda to their time in government.

Cheers: To Chris Reykdal. On his first day as the state’s superintendent of public instruction, Reykdal had his office withdraw from a lawsuit against several of the state’s school districts, including Evergreen Public Schools. The suit had been filed last year by then-Superintendent Randy Dorn in an effort to force movement toward full funding of public schools.

Dorn’s lawsuit was eye-catching, and with the Legislature perpetually failing to adequately fund education, it played a role in drawing attention to the situation. But continuing to pursue the suit would have been costly and counterproductive. Reykdal was wise to have his department withdraw.

Jeers: To achievement gaps. A recent report from Education Week determined that Washington ranks second from the bottom among all states when it comes to narrowing the achievement gap between low-income students and wealthier classmates in public schools.

Overall, Washington’s public schools score fairly well in terms of educating students, earning a C grade in the report and ranking 20th among the states, but the achievement gap is problematic. Failing to adequately educate low-income students helps institutionalize generational poverty and creates a situation in which those students are less likely to become contributing members of society and are more likely to require government services and assistance. Washington residents can work to close the gap now, or pay for it later.

Cheers: To Walk & Knock. The final numbers are in, and this year’s edition of the one-day collection brought in 126 tons of food and more than $16,000 in donations. Walk & Knock is an annual event in which residents are provided with grocery bags that they fill with nonperishable food to be placed on their doorsteps and picked up by an army of volunteers. Contributions go to the Clark County Food Bank.

Food donations were down slightly from the 2015 total of 133 tons, but cash donations saw an increase. Overall, it was a generous outpouring from the community in an effort to help those in need.