Late run costs Huskies at Stanford, 76-69

STANFORD, Calif. — Michael Humphrey scored eight of his 18 points in the final 3:36 to help Stanford avoid a second-half collapse and beat Washington 76-69 on Saturday night.

The Cardinal (10-8, 2-4 Pac-12) scored 11 straight and closed the game on a 13-6 run. The Huskies (8-9, 1-4) rallied from a 45-24 deficit to tie it at 63 on David Crisp’s 3-pointer with 4:15 left.

Crisp finished with 10 points and Markelle Fultz scored 24 of his 33 points in the second half for the Huskies. Fultz was 10 of 17 in the half as he reached his third 30-point game of his career and the first since scoring a season-best 35 against Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 17.

Fultz made a pair of free throws with 12:26 remaining to play to pull the Huskies within 51-43 of Stanford. A little more than a minute later, a Fultz steal and ensuing layup made it 54-49, forcing a Cardinal timeout.

Marcus Allen scored a season-high 15 points and Humphrey grabbed 10 rebounds for Stanford, which played the final 25 minutes without leading scorer Reid Travis. Robert Cartwright and Dorian Pickens each added 13 points.

Washington made 9 of 18 shots coming out of the intermission while the Cardinal missed 11 of 13 to open the second half.

Stanford made seven straight shots during a 17-4 run that put the Cardinal ahead by 15 in the final four minutes of the first half.

The Cardinal made 16 of their first 25 shots and finished 60 percent for the half. The Huskies’ 24 first-half points were their second fewest in a half this season.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Despite the rocky start to the Huskies’ conference season, freshman Markelle Fultz continues to showcase his all-around game. He entered the game with 100 assists in 16 games, the second-fastest to 100 at Washington. He needs to average 3.4 assists a game (he’s averaging 6.3) to match the freshman record of 151. He’s also the second-leading freshman scorer in the nation. Senior team captain Malik Dime missed his second straight game with a broken finger on his right hand.

Stanford: The Cardinal won their second straight after a 0-4 start to the Pac-12 slate. Junior forward Reid Travis left the court with 5:39 remaining in the first half and was escorted straight the locker room. He was favoring his right side after hitting the floor hard when he was fouled trying to score. Travis missed two games recently with a right shoulder injury and was cleared to play in time for Thursday’s game against

UP NEXT

The Huskies host Colorado on Wednesday.

The Cardinal visit Oregon State on Thursday.