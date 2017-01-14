Letter: Adjust salmon rules

A A

As stewards of this resource, we must all selectively utilize the salmon to ensure it will be available for years to come.

The Columbia River sportsman’s ability to selectively fish and avoid endangered-listed salmon ends immediately after selecting which set of hooks to use for the day. There is no lure, type of bait, time restriction, or location to avoid these protected fish. They fished the lower Columbia 317 days in 2016, and endangered fish were there, every day, everywhere.

A study published on June 2, 2015, in Transactions of the American Fisheries Society concluded that techniques of releasing fish after capture by hook, promoted by angling groups, does not result in a mortality benefit for fish. The conclusion was that delayed mortality could be as high as 35 percent.

In April 2016, staff recommendation was that up to 6,000 sportsmen per day were expected to participate in the recreational fishery. If so, this would represent less than one-half of one-tenth of 1 percent of the folks in Washington. Yet our fish commission has designated 70 percent of the salmon resource to these very small group of individuals. Even sharing at 50-50, these sportsmen would still enjoy a true priority advantage.