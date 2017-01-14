Letter: Support Camas schools

A A

My family and I moved to Camas in 1980 when the population was about 5,000. All my four children attended and graduated from the Camas School District. This exemplary district has supported our children in as complete an array of educational experiences as conceivable. Camas School District has always been on the forefront of the evolution in education.

It is now time to replace the maintenance and operations levy, which is ending. With needing to support the educational aspirations of a town that has grown to 22,000, it is imperative that we not break with the faith and commitment of those who gave of their means before us, to further the education of our younger generation. As the state of Washington is not funding even its obligatory basic portion, it is incumbent upon us to do so. We must fund technology and extracurricular activities as well as those portions of programs which are underfunded by the state.

I wish to herewith express my full support for the passage of this levy and hope to persuade others to do so as well.