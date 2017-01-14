One hurt, one arrested in stabbing at Vancouver Mall

A A

A loss prevention officer at a Vancouver department store was injured Saturday when he was stabbed by a shoplifting suspect, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Kyle T. Hall, 25, no address available, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery in connection with the incident near the entrance to Macy’s at Vancouver Mall, according to Vancouver police Sgt. Deb Libby.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 7:15 p.m. Saturday as loss prevention officers attempted to detain Hall, a shoplifting suspect, as he left the mall, Libby said. One of the loss prevention officers was stabbed during the ensuing struggle. He was taken to a hospital with a wound not believed to be life-threatening.

Libby said Hall, who also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, was taken to a hospital and will be booked into Clark County Jail.