Shots fired at Vancouver sports bar; no injuries reported

No injured were reported after someone fired multiple rounds into a sports bar in east Vancouver late Friday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 11:52 p.m. at Main Event Sports Grill, 3200 S.E. 164th Ave., according to Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Deb Libby.

Witnesses told police that the gunshots appeared to have come from a white two-door car, Libby said.

Rounds from the gun damaged windows at the sports bar. Windows were also damaged in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to Libby.

No arrests were made. The case remains under investigation by major crimes investigators, Libby said.