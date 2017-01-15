Fire rips through Fourth Plain strip mall

A A

A three-alarm fire ripped through a strip mall in the Sifton area of east Vancouver early today.

The fire was reported at 5:41 a.m. at Sifton Plaza, a four-unit retail complex at 13412 N.E. Fourth Plain Boulevard.

The complex is anchored by a Texaco gas station and the Oasis Market convenience store, and has three other small tenants.

Vancouver firefighters from nearby Station 4 arrived to find the complex already fully engulfed in flames. They called for a second alarm and began dousing the fire from the exterior of the building. A third alarm was called at 6:11 a.m., bringing a total of 36 firefighters and numerous apparatus to the scene.

Firefighters closed Fourth Plain, a major arterial, as they worked. Water sprayed on the fire was freezing on the ground, making ice a significant problem. Sanding crews were brought in to treat the street.

The Vancouver Fire Department was the lead agency on the fire, with help from Fire District 3 in Hockinson. The cause is under investigation by a fire marshal.

The building,which had an assessed value of $503,000, is a total loss. The fire was declared under control at 7:11 a.m., according to a fire department news release.