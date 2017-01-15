Holiday Closures: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A A

What’s open and what’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

• MAIL: The Vancouver Main Post Office, 2700 Caples Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. No home delivery except Express Mail.

• GARBAGE: Waste Connections, in Vancouver and most of Clark County, is expected to operate on its regular schedule Monday, but check www.wcnorthwest.com for any possible changes. In Camas, normal Monday collections will be made Tuesday with Tuesday’s regular collections.

• BANKS: Most are closed. Check your bank for details. Some in-store branches may be open.

• PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Closed Monday.

• CLARK PUBLIC UTILITIES: Offices open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. For 24-hour customer service, call 360-992-3000. For outages or emergencies, call 360-992-8000.

• GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Closed Monday. Washington Legislature in session.

• PARKING METERS: On-street parking in Vancouver is free Monday.

• BUSES: C-Tran buses follow regular schedule Monday. TriMet buses follow special schedule. MAX, WES and streetcars follow regular schedule.

• DRIVER’S LICENSING: Closed Monday.

• EMISSIONS TESTING: Closed Monday.

• VEHICLE LICENSING: Closed Monday.

• FINANCIAL MARKETS: U.S. markets closed Monday.

• ZOO: Oregon Zoo open Monday.

• THE COLUMBIAN: Open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday. Circulation customer service lines, 360-694-2312, open 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.