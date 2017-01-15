Winter storm had one basketball winner, and a few losers

A A

OK, a quick show of hands: Who is done with snow and ice for this winter?

You know, I like a snow. But one good snowstorm each winter is enough to remind this California kid what winter really looks like.

Last week’s storm certainly filled that bill.

And now I’m ready to move onto more moderate temperatures.

I’m sure many high school basketball coaches would agree with that.

This winter sports season, many coaches seem to be running on a treadmill when it comes to trying to complete their schedules filled with postponements, not to mention all the lost practice time.

But there is good news on the way. This week, we will see a significant warm up, with temperatures reaching into 50s.

Now we have to survey the high school basketball schedule in Clark County and figure out just where teams stand when it comes to attempting to complete their 20-game regular seasons.

We’ll start with the winners of Winter Storm 2017. And when we say “winners” it’s a relative term as every team was impacted by last week’s weather in lost practice time. But this team didn’t lose any games, and that team is the Woodland girls basketball team.

The Beavers have played 12 games to date and have eight left on the schedule — all 2A Greater St. Helens League games, all on their originally scheduled dates.

The Beavers caught a break last week in that they drew the bye in the 2A GSHL schedule on Thursday and Friday, when snow closed schools and canceled games.

On the flip side, we give you the Battle Ground boys and girls basketball teams as the big losers of the storm.

Both teams have played nine games to date. Neither team has played a game in two weeks. The last time they played was on Jan. 3, when both squads faced Heritage.

When play resumes on Tuesday, Battle Ground will actually be playing the first game of the second half of the 4A GSHL schedule when both teams face Heritage, again.

So after Tuesday, both Tigers boys and girls will have played two games against Heritage and none against any other 4A GSHL team.

Actually, the Battle Ground boys are worse off than the girls. The girls at least have their non-league makeup games on the schedule.

The boys had two games against out-of-state opponents wiped away last month. And finding new opponents to fit into a very tight window may not be possible.

So the Battle Ground boys could finish the season with just 18 games.

And the postponements may not be over yet. They are looking at the possibility of freezing rain in the gorge on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. So teams hoping to play Stevenson or Columbia-White Salmon may be out of luck.

Also, did we mention the possibility of flooding this week?

Tim Martinez is the assistant sports editor/prep coordinator for The Columbian. He can be reached at 360-735-4538, tim.martinez@columbian.com or follow his Twitter handle @360TMart.