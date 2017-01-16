Baldwin leaving Eastern Washington for Cal

A A

CHENEY — Eastern Washington football coach Beau Baldwin is leaving the FCS powerhouse to become the offensive coordinator at California under new coach Justin Wilcox.

Baldwin announced his decision on Monday, leaving the school where he won five Big Sky Conference titles, reached the FCS semifinals four times and won a national championship in 2010. Baldwin was 85-32 in nine seasons in charge of the Eagles’ program.

Baldwin had conversations in the past with FBS schools about head coaching positions, most notably Oregon State two years ago and Nevada this offseason. Baldwin said he believed the coaching carousel was done for the year until he had initial conversations late last week about joining Wilcox’s staff.

“This one became one that I just knew was right,” Baldwin said. “As hard as it is to leave — and I want it to be hard because if it’s hard it means something — this one is right. It’s an incredible opportunity for my family and our career.

“Eastern is much bigger than any one person — it always has been and always will be,” Baldwin added. “I know this program will continue to roll, and that excites me. And we’re proud of that. I’m excited for the opportunity ahead, but I will miss an amazing place.”

Baldwin has been a collegiate coach for 23 seasons, including nine as Eastern’s head coach and four as an EWU assistant. He spent 10 years at his alma mater, Central Washington, including one as head coach in 2007 and nine more as an assistant.

Eastern Washington athletic director Bill Chaves said assistants Aaron Best and Jeff Schmedding will serve as co-interim coaches while a search is conducted.

Schmedding took over as Eastern’s defensive coordinator in 2015 after a seven-year stint as special teams coordinator.