Body found in Fourth Plain strip mall fire not yet ID’d

Officials are still working to confirm the identity, and track down the next of kin, of the person found dead Sunday in the ruins of a strip mall destroyed by fire on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The body was discovered that evening in the Oasis Market at the Sifton Plaza, a four-unit retail complex at 13412 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd.

Firefighters were called out about 5:40 a.m., and found flames and smoke coming from the building’s roof. The three-alarm fire prompted dozens of firefighters to respond.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said major crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances of the blaze as a possible homicide, and asked anyone with tips to contact the sheriff’s office.

The complex, on the north side of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, had a Texaco gas station and the Oasis Market convenience store, along with three other small tenants: a barber shop, pet supply store and pet grooming business.