Boys basketball: Kennedy Catholic 55, Prairie 49

Cold shooting caught up to the Falcons in the fourth quarter at the ShoWare MLK Showcase in Kent.

Prairie was held to nine points in the final quarter by Kennedy Catholic of Burien. The game was tied at 40 after three quarters.

“It was a good opportunity, but we didn’t shoot the ball the way we were capable of shooting it,” Prairie coach Kyle Brooks said. “We just missed some shots in the fourth quarter that we needed to make.”

Dwayne Stewart had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Prairie (10-2). Dante Heitschmidt scored 12 points and Braiden Broadbent added 10.

Emilio Mancol scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half for Kennedy (10-5).

KENNEDY 55, PRAIRIE 49

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 12, Kameron Osborn 4, Braiden Broadbent 10, Seth Hall 6, Ethan Rouse 0, Logan Reed 4, Dwayne Stewart 10, Greg Bernash 3. Totals 16 (4) 13-18 49.

KENNEDY — Emilio Mancol 23, Keannu Royster 10, Trevor Hoffman 7, Matthew Sasonoff 3, Jared Thurber 10, Quinton Maxie 2. Totals 20 (7) 8-14 55.

Prairie 10 10 20 9–49

Kennedy 17 6 17 15–55