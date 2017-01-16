Boys basketball: Ridgefield 50, W.F. West 48

A A

Spencer Andersen scored the tying basket with 13 seconds to play, and Travis Gottsch made the game-winner at the buzzer for Ridgefield at the MLK Tournament at Myklebust Gym at Lower Columbia College in Longview.

Ridgefield led by eight points in the fourth quarter, and W.F. West was able to rally and take a two-point lead with 38 seconds to play.

Ridgefield, winners of three games in a row, shot a solid 7 of 13 from behind the 3-point line, and outrebounded W.F. West by eight.

RIDGEFIELD 50, W.F. WEST 48

W.F. WEST — Troy Yarter 3, Drew Forgione 2, Bryce Dobyns 4, Trevor Thornburg 3, Camden Bull 0, Dakota Hawkins 13, Spec 3, Brandon White 9, Colby White 0, Bailey Cooper 11. Totals 21 (5) 1-4 48.

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 4, Travis Gottsch 7, Andrew Williams 8, Matt Armstrong, Cameron Short 11, Kellen Bringhurst 4, Jack Vance 0, Louden Wardius 12, Spencer Andersen 4, Wyatt Layman 0. Totals 19 (7) 5-9 50.

W.F. West 6 14 15 13–48

Ridgefield 7 15 17 11–50