Clark County emergency crews are on scene of a reported roof collapse at a St. Johns business.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the building, 7003 N.E. St. Johns Road, just after 11 a.m. That address reportedly belongs to Building Materials Supply.

There was no entrapment and no reported injuries, according to the emergency radio traffic monitored by The Columbian.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.