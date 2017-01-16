Girls basketball: Seton Catholic 42, Stevenson 26

A A

Nami Nsubuga had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Cougars remained unbeaten in Trico League play.

Kaley Beckwith added 10 points and Emily Martin had 10 rebounds for Seton Catholic (9-1, 4-0).

The host Cougars led 17-8 after the first quarter, then put the game away by outscoring Stevenson 13-4 in the third quarter.

Adriana Campbell scored seven points to lead Stevenson (4-7, 0-3).

SETON CATHOLIC 42, STEVENSON 26

STEVENSON — Jaida Emerson 2, Kaitlyn Rathgeber 4, Adriana Campbell 7, Serena Blackledge 0, Laura Hobbs 4, Jazmine Morat 0, Ashley Brannan 2, Kennedy O’Mahoney 5, Zoey Zapfe 0, Peighton Campbell 2. Totals 9 (1) 7-19 26.

SETON CATHOLIC — Megan McDaid-O’Neil 0, Kaley Beckwith 10, Jasmine Morgan 7, Cheyenne Badger 0, Tiana Scruggs 5, Amy Fraizer 3, Emily Martin 2, Josie Partridge 1, Nami Nsubuga 14, Katherine Zdunich 0. Totals 17 (2) 6-16 42.

Stevenson 8 8 4 6–26

Seton Cath. 17 9 13 3–42

JV — Seton Catholic won.