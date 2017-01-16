High school scoreboard 1/17

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Battle Ground, 5:15 p.m.
Skyview at Camas, 7 p.m.
Evergreen at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Hudson’s Bay at Kelso, 7 p.m.
Fort Vancouver at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Columbia-White Salmon at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
King’s Way Christian at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.
Washington School for Deaf at Columbia Adventist, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Skyview at Camas, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.
Evergreen at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.
Kelso at Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Woodland at Washougal, 7 p.m.
Hockinson at R.A. Long, 7 p.m.
Mark Morris at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
King’s Way Christian at Castle Rock, 5:45 p.m.
Stevenson at Columbia-White Salmon, 7 p.m.
Washington School for Deaf at Columbia Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Kelso, Prairie, Hockinson vs. Battle Ground, 3:45 p.m. at Clark County YMCA
Heritage, Evergreen, Union, Evergreen vs. Skyview, Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m. at Propstra Aquatic
GIRLS BOWLING
Battle Ground vs. Mountain View, 3:15 p.m. at Big Al’s
Hudson’s Bay vs. Fort Vancouver, 3:15 p.m. at Crosley Lanes
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-LEAGUE
KENNEDY 55, PRAIRIE 49
At ShoWare Center, Kent
PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 12, Kameron Osborn 4, Braiden Broadbent 10, Seth Hall 6, Ethan Rouse 0, Logan Reed 4, Dwayne Stewart 10, Greg Bernash 3. Totals 16 (4) 13-18 49.
KENNEDY — Emilio Mancol 23, Keannu Royster 10, Trevor Hoffman 7, Matthew Sasonoff 3, Jared Thurber 10, Quinton Maxie 2. Totals 20 (7) 8-14 55.
Prairie 10 10 20 9—49
Kennedy 17 6 17 15—55
RIDGEFIELD 50, W.F. WEST 48
At Lower Columbia College
Boxscore not reported
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A TRICO LEAGUE
W L
Seton Catholic (9-1) 4 0
La Center (11-0) 3 0
Columbia-WSalm. (3-5) 1 1
Castle Rock (3-10) 1 3
King’s Way Chr. (3-5) 0 2
Stevenson (4-7) 0 3
SETON CATHOLIC 42, STEVENSON 26
STEVENSON — Jaida Emerson 2, Kaitlyn Rathgeber 4, Adriana Campbell 7, Serena Blackledge 0, Laura Hobbs 4, Jazmine Morat 0, Ashley Brannan 2, Kennedy O’Mahoney 5, Zoey Zapfe 0, Peighton Campbell 2. Totals 9 (1) 7-19 26.
SETON CATHOLIC — Megan McDaid-O’Neil 0, Kaley Beckwith 10, Jasmine Morgan 7, Cheyenne Badger 0, Tiana Scruggs 5, Amy Fraizer 3, Emily Martin 2, Josie Partridge 1, Nami Nsubuga 14, Katherine Zdunich 0. Totals 17 (2) 6-16 42.
Stevenson 8 8 4 6—26
Seton Cath. 17 9 13 3—42
JV — Seton Catholic won.