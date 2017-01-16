Holiday Closures: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A A

What’s open and what’s closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

• MAIL: The Vancouver Main Post Office, 2700 Caples Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. No home delivery except Express Mail.

• GARBAGE: Waste Connections, in Vancouver and most of Clark County, is expected to be on its regular schedule; check www.wcnorthwest.com for possible updates. In Camas, normal Monday collections will be made Tuesday with Tuesday’s regular collections.

• BANKS: Most are closed. Check your bank for details.

• PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Closed.

• CLARK PUBLIC UTILITIES: Offices open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For 24-hour customer service, call 360-992-3000. For outages or emergencies, call 360-992-8000.

• GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Closed. Washington Legislature in session.

• PARKING METERS: On-street parking in Vancouver is free.

• BUSES: C-Tran buses follow regular schedule. TriMet buses follow special schedule. MAX, WES and streetcars follow regular schedule.

• DRIVER’S LICENSING: Closed.

• EMISSIONS TESTING: Closed.

• VEHICLE LICENSING: Closed.

• FINANCIAL MARKETS: U.S. markets closed.

• ZOO: Oregon Zoo open.

• THE COLUMBIAN: Open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Circulation customer service lines, 360-694-2312, open 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.