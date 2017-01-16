Holiday Closures: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

What’s open and what’s closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

MAIL: The Vancouver Main Post Office, 2700 Caples Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. No home delivery except Express Mail.

GARBAGE: Waste Connections, in Vancouver and most of Clark County, is expected to be on its regular schedule; check www.wcnorthwest.com for possible updates. In Camas, normal Monday collections will be made Tuesday with Tuesday’s regular collections.

BANKS: Most are closed. Check your bank for details.

PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Closed.

CLARK PUBLIC UTILITIES: Offices open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For 24-hour customer service, call 360-992-3000. For outages or emergencies, call 360-992-8000.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Closed. Washington Legislature in session.

PARKING METERS: On-street parking in Vancouver is free.

BUSES: C-Tran buses follow regular schedule. TriMet buses follow special schedule. MAX, WES and streetcars follow regular schedule.

DRIVER’S LICENSING: Closed.

EMISSIONS TESTING: Closed.

VEHICLE LICENSING: Closed.

FINANCIAL MARKETS: U.S. markets closed.

ZOO: Oregon Zoo open.

THE COLUMBIAN: Open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Circulation customer service lines, 360-694-2312, open 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 
