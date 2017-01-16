Ice threat lingers for states in Midwest; storms in Texas

A A

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A few states in the Midwest again are on alert for icy conditions.

Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Michigan were expected to see a mix of rain and freezing rain Monday, with the precipitation pushing into southern Minnesota and much of Wisconsin during the evening.

While the weekend’s storm caused travel issues in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, some meteorologists acknowledged it fell short of dire forecasts.

Strong storms moved through Houston on Monday morning, following a night of storms in Texas.

There was at least one tornado touchdown confirmed, and severe weather kept some fans and NFL players inside Dallas’ AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the divisional playoff game Sunday night.

Also, a United Express plane slid off the runway early Monday in Amarillo, Texas, which saw light snow. The airline says no one was injured.