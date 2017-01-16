Letter: Don’t understand Trump vote

A A

When I was growing up my dad had an expression he often used: “The longer I live, the less I understand people.”

I was quite young then and disregarded the remark. Now that I am an adult it has taken on a new meaning to me. I cannot understand why and how Donald Trump will be our next president.

They say when someone shows you who they are, believe them. Trump showed us who he was with his spiteful behavior, lack of empathy, lack of character and integrity, bullying and immaturity. Regardless of these traits, he was voted in as president.

Did those who voted for him have amnesia?

The longer I live, the less I understand people.