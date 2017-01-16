Lindell to keynote football scholarship banquet

A A

A handful of local high school football players will receive some money to kickstart their college education.

They’ll also hear from someone who knows about kicking.

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s Clark County chapter is having its annual scholarship banquet Wednesday at Hudson’s Bay High School.

The keynote speaker will be Rian Lindell, a Mountain View High School graduate who made 306 field goals over 14 seasons in the National Football League.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

Six local athletes will be awarded scholarships ranging from $3,500 to $1,500. The winners are selected based on their accomplishments in football (40 percent), academics (40 percent) and extracurricular and community involvement (20 percent).

Winners will be revealed at the banquet.