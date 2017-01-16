Standoff defendants want Bundy, Payne to testify

A A

The second wave of defendants set for trial next month in the armed seizure of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge want occupation leaders Ammon Bundy and Ryan Payne to testify in their defense.

Bundy and Payne are both in custody in Nevada, scheduled to face trial themselves this spring in another federal case.

The seven defendants in the second Oregon standoff trial have proposed that Bundy and Payne be transferred to Oregon to testify sometime in March and then return to Nevada by April for their trial in the 2014 standoff with federal land management agents near Bunkerville, Nev.

They anticipate Bundy, who testified last fall and was acquitted of all charges in the refuge takeover case, would take the stand on two trial days.

“In my opinion, his testimony cannot be replicated by any other witness or even group of witnesses. Mr. Bundy also has personal knowledge of facts related to the misdemeanor charges presently facing these defendants that were not at issue in the first trial and to which Mr. Bundy’s prior testimony did not apply,” wrote defense lawyer Andrew Kohlmetz. “It is the unanimous judgment of all defense counsel that Ammon Bundy is a critical witness for the defendants in this case.”

Twenty-six people faced federal conspiracy charges stemming from the 41-day occupation of the federal bird sanctuary in southeastern Oregon. Bundy and six co-defendants were found not guilty of conspiracy, weapons and other charges after a five-week trial last fall. Eleven others pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.

The rest will go to trial on Feb. 14, on both felony conspiracy and weapons charges and additional misdemeanor charges, including trespass, tampering with equipment and destruction of property.

The defense lawyers for Bundy and Payne in Nevada don’t object to their clients testifying in the Oregon case, yet Payne wants to talk to Patrick’s defense investigator before deciding if he would. He’s set to meet with the investigator on Feb. 16.

Prosecutors will argue that no mention of the acquittal of Ammon Bundy and his six co-defendants be allowed during the second trial, saying it would be irrelevant and prejudicial.

Defendants want the court to allow evidence that the seven defendants tried last fall were acquitted on the conspiracy charge.

While prosecutors can’t prevent Bundy or Payne from taking the stand for the defense, the court could instruct them not to discuss the prior verdicts in their Oregon case.

In a flurry of other pretrial motions, the defendants also urged the court to dismiss the trespass charge against them, saying it’s too broad and arbitrarily enforced.