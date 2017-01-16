Turnovers hurt Clark men vs. Lane

A A

The Clark College men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome 15 turnovers in a 84-80 loss to Lane on Monday at the O’Connell Sports Center.

Kaden Ogles scored 14 points to lead four Clark players in double figures.

But Lane overcame a 36-32 halftime deficit behind Jacob Bigler and Justin Johnson, who scored 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Clark is now 1-2 in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Division and 8-5 overall.

WOMEN: Lane 70, Clark 48 — Lane outscored Clark 19-9 in the third quarter to take control of what had been a five-point game at halftime.

Molly Franklin scored 14 points and Mailia Aguigui added 12 for Clark, which fell to 1-2 in the NWAC South and 4-10 overall.

The Penguins shot just 32 percent from the field.