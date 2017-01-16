Vancouver couple killed in murder-suicide ID’d

A A

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the Vancouver husband and wife killed in murder-suicide last week.

The homicide victim was identified as Sanella Polutan, 39, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Ahmed Polutan, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, which was ruled a suicide, the agency said.

The Vancouver Police Department’s major crimes detectives began investigating the murder-suicide on Wednesday after a relative found the bodies of the couple at their house, in the 31000 block of Northeast 115th Avenue.