Vancouver Lake Half Marathon likely to be rescheduled

Storm damage at Vancouver Lake Regional Park will likely force the postponement of the Vancouver Lake Half Marathon.

The 27th edition of the race, staged each January by the Clark County Running Club, is scheduled for Sunday.

But tree damage from the recent snow has forced the closure of the park until further notice.

Monday, Clark County Running Club president Russ Zornick wrote on the Clark County Running Club’s Facebook page that postponement until Feb. 12 is “more than likely.”

Zornick wrote the club looked into moving the start/finish staging area to Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park. But that park is also affected by storm damage and might not have sufficient parking.

A final decision will likely be made Thursday evening.