What sorts of toxics are lurking in your lipstick, eyeliner?

A A

The recent Instagram trend of melting kids’ crayons with coconut oil to make vibrant lipsticks and eyeliners at home is actually a rehashed trend that’s been around for a while. The idea is simple: Melt a scoop of coconut oil in a pan, add a crayon of your choosing and stir. After all, even the fanciest lipsticks are simply paraffin wax and pigments. But is it safe to paint your face with crayons?

Brands such as Crayola have issued warnings in light of the Instagram videos. “Although our products are nontoxic, we do not recommend using them to make eyeliner, lipstick or other makeup and strongly discourage their use in this manner … They are not designed, tested or approved for this use.”

But this got me thinking: How toxic are the regular cosmetics we buy in department and drug stores?

In 2010, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees some aspects of cosmetic safety, asked Frontier Global Sciences Inc. to test 400 lipsticks for lead contamination. Lead was found in lipsticks made by brands such as L’Oreal and high-end brands such as NARS, whose lipsticks sell for up to $32. Even a lip shimmer sold by Burt’s Bees, a brand that touts itself as “natural,” was found to contain lead at nearly 3 parts per million.

Small amounts of lead are considered acceptable in cosmetics by the FDA, the agency that regulates the safety of dyes used in makeup. Besides dyes, other ingredients and additives contained in makeup do not need FDA approval.

“Lead occurs naturally in the environment, and its occurrence, as an impurity, in cosmetic products can’t be avoided,” the agency said. Typically, the agency permits the use of dyes that contain lead at concentrations of 10 to 20 parts per million, but in December, the FDA issued guidance recommending that lipsticks and other cosmetics contain no more than 10 parts per million of lead.

Lead is a naturally occurring metal in the earth’s crust but unlike metals such as iron, zinc and copper, which are critical to human health, even small amounts of lead are toxic. Children are most vulnerable to lead poisoning because their bodies absorb more of the metal. In children, lead can cause a lower IQ, behavioral issues including criminal behaviors that continue into adulthood, stunted growth, deafness, seizures and death.

Lead stays in the blood for only a matter of months before it is absorbed by the bones where it can remain for a decade or longer. During pregnancy, lead is released from bones and crosses the placenta to poison the unborn baby. Pregnant women exposed to lead can give birth prematurely and have babies that are smaller than usual.

Lead is not the only contaminant hiding in your lipstick. In a study published in 2013, researchers discovered aluminum, chromium, manganese and cadmium lurking in cosmetics. They found that women who apply contaminated lipsticks and lip glosses two to three times per day ingest more than a safe amount of these metals. And that’s not taking into account those of us who reapply lipstick more often.

Some eyeliners are so densely packed with lead that the metal makes up half the weight of the eyeliner. A case of lead poisoning in a child in Boston in 2011 was found to have occurred from use of an eyeliner that contained more than 80 percent lead. Be wary of eyeliners such as kohl, kajal, surma and tiro.

Lead is also used in some hair dyes called progressive hair colors. These hair dyes are used over time to cover gray and give what some consider a more natural appearance. Unlike other lead-containing cosmetics, progressive hair dyes must include a warning message on the box.

So are you poisoning yourself with lead and a long list of toxic metals every time you lick your ruby lips? You can check out this list of 400 lipsticks tested by the FDA and its partners lipsticks for more information on lead contamination, but many brands are missing from that list because they were not included in the analysis.