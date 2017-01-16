Wind advisory precedes threat of ice storm, flooding

A A

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that affects east Clark County Monday morning, the first of many weather-related threats the region faces this week.

The agency warned that fast moving gusts could down trees and possibly cause power disruption.

The east winds from the Gorge are expected to reach speeds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph, according to the weather service. The advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. today.

But that’s not the only thing that Clark County residents have to worry about this week.

While motorists continue to navigate snow-packed and ice-covered roadways that have persisted throughout the region, area residents now need to worry about an ice storm followed by the threat of possible flooding.

The weather service predicts that an ice storm will likely going to hit the area on Tuesday and has issued a storm watch to begin tomorrow and last through Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing when a moist system is set to hit the region, meaning that rainfall has the potential to lead to freezing rain, which could fall for several hours, according to the weather service. Between 1/5 and 2/5 of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate, though the east side of the county may get up to ¾ of an inch.

And though temperatures are expected to climb, that brings with it the threat of floods. The weather service is cautioning that the rain Tuesday and Wednesday along with the snow melt will sharply increase rivers and creek and lead to possible flooding.