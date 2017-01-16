Zupan’s closing Belmont store after 20-year run

A A

PORTLAND — After 20 years, Zupan’s Markets is closing its sole eastside Portland grocery store.

Assistant store director Ron Sinclair confirmed Monday that the Belmont location will shut its doors for the last time at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.

The Portland Business Journal reported that the grocer chose not to renew its lease.

The grocery opened in 1997, before much of the street’s redevelopment.

The chain that would become Zupan’s Markets was founded in 1975 by John Zupan, the son of Croatian immigrants. Zupan was killed in 2011 by a drunken driver, and his son, Mike Zupan, now runs the company.

The closure will leave three other locations in the Portland area: one near Northwest 23rd and Burnside, one on Southwest Macadam, and one in Lake Oswego.