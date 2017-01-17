3 killed in overnight Jersey City shooting

A A

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A shooting in an apartment in New Jersey’s second-largest city has left two men and a woman dead.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says gunfire erupted in Jersey City around 10 p.m. Monday.

Police found 31-year-old Quadel Chisolm unresponsive in an entrance hallway with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Inside the apartment, police found the bodies of 26-year-old Ishear Bailey and 25-year-old Janaya Lee. Both had been shot multiple times.

The investigation into what happened continues.