Vancouver woman ID’d as victim in strip mall fire

The person whose body was found among the debris of an intentionally set fire Sunday has been identified as a Vancouver woman.

Amy M. Hooser, 47, of Vancouver died of smoke inhalation and blunt force injuries to the head, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deadly fire that destroyed a Sifton area strip mall Sunday originated inside the Oasis Food Mart, fire officials said.

Evidence at the scene indicates that one or more fires were intentionally set inside the convenience store, though the circumstances are still under investigation, Deputy Clark County Fire Marshal Susan Anderson said. There was an estimated $566,940 in damage to the structure and another $425,205 to the contents, she added.

Firefighters were called to the Sifton Plaza, a four-unit retail complex at 13412 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd., at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday and found flames and smoke coming from the building’s roof. Arriving crews called for a three-alarm fire, prompting dozens of firefighters to respond.

Firefighters took a defensive approach, attacking the blaze from the outside. Crews later found a body inside the structure.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said major crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances of the blaze and ask anyone with tips to contact the sheriff’s office, 360-397-2211.

The complex, on the north side of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, had a Texaco gas station and the Oasis Market convenience store, along with three other small tenants: a barber shop, pet supply store and pet grooming business.