High School Scoreboard, 1/18

A A

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camas at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Battle Ground at Skyview, 6 p.m.

Washougal at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Mark Morris, 7 p.m.

R.A. Long at Hockinson, 7:30 p.m.

Castle Rock at King’s Way Christian, 7 p.m.

La Center at Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camas at Union, 7 p.m.

Battle Ground at Skyview, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland at Washougal, 7 p.m.

Castle Rock at King’s Way Christian, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Union at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Evergreen at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris, Ridgefield, Woodland at R.A. Long, 6 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at La Center, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BOWLING

Battle Ground vs. Evergreen, 3:15 p.m. at Big Al’s

Union vs. Camas, 3:15 p.m. at Big Al’s

Heritage vs. Skyview, 3:15 p.m. at Crosley Lanes

Fort Vancouver vs. R.A. Long, 3:15 p.m. at Crosley Lanes

Hudson’s Bay vs. Columbia River, 3:15 p.m. at Crosley Lanes

Mark Morris vs. Kelso, 3:15 p.m. at Triangle Bowl

Mountain View vs. Prairie, 3:15 p.m. at Tiger Bowl