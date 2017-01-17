Ice encases the metro area

A A

PORTLAND (AP) — Oregon transportation officials shut down a 45-mile section of Interstate 84 on Tuesday as yet another storm pummeled residents who’ve been grappling with record snowfall and an unusually harsh winter in a place more known for its rain.

The closure between Troutdale and Hood River came as an ice storm swept into northwest Oregon, including parts of Portland, in the early afternoon hours.

An ice storm warning was in effect in the Portland metropolitan region and the Columbia River Gorge until 10 p.m. Pacific. Portland could expect one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice, but areas east of Interstate 205 and into the Columbia River Gorge could get up to an inch, the National Weather Service said.

A high-wind warning was also in effect along the Oregon Coast, with gusts of up to 75 mph predicted on headlands and open beaches in some locations.

Flights were delayed at Portland International Airport due to icy conditions.

Oregon has been pummeled by snow and below-freezing temperatures for days, but a warming trend forecast to start Wednesday could mean flooding later in the week.

That would be another problem for newly sworn in Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who has fielded angry questions on Twitter about why Portland streets are still caked with a thick layer of ice a week after a storm dumped 10 inches of snow on the city.

At a news conference Tuesday convened to discuss a new homeless shelter, Wheeler also spent time talking about the city’s response to the storm.

“I’m not here to make excuses. I think we can do better,” he said, adding that he wanted to review the response.

An incoming weather system was also beginning to spread freezing rain across a broad swath of the Cascades, Central Washington and southwest Washington.